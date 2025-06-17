Vacate Tehran Immediately: Trump

Shortly after Trump's post, Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran.

IMAGE: Casualties following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amir Kholousi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday urged civilians to 'immediately evacuate Tehran', shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to 'attend to many important matters'.

In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences.

'Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!' Trump wrote, urging immediate action as tensions rise.

'Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!' he added.

In a follow-up post, Trump tied his firm stance on Iran's nuclear program to his broader political message, stating, 'AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!'

Israel has been conducting strikes in Tehran since Thursday night, but the US has so far declined to join the operation.

Tehran is home to around 10 million people, with around 17 million in the metropolitan area. Trump's evacuation warning came around 2 am local time.

The Israeli military has said it has complete control of the skies over Tehran. It signaled Monday that it's expanding its targets beyond strictly military or nuclear sites, including by bombing Iranian state TV.

Israel issued several evacuation orders for civilians in Tehran, in areas where hundreds of thousands of people live.

It's not clear how many civilians have managed to evacuate, or whether such a mass exodus is even possible on such a short timetable.

Less than two hours before his Truth Social post, Trump said at the G7 summit in Canada that the US was talking to the Iranians by phone and even suggested it will be 'better to talk in person'.

Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal. 'I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran is foolish not to sign one,' he said.

Iran has called on the United States to intervene and help bring an end to the aerial attacks, which have escalated over the past few days.

Earlier in the day, Trump said a diplomatic deal with Iran to end the conflict could happen soon after he leaves the G7 summit.

'I think Iran is basically at the negotiating table and wants to make a deal. As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something,' he said at the summit.