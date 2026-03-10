40,000+ Government Posts Vacant in Jammu and Kashmir: What's Being Done?

The Jammu and Kashmir government is actively addressing a shortage of over 40,000 vacant positions across various departments, aiming to improve public service delivery through expedited recruitment processes.

Key Points Over 40,000 government posts are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir, including gazetted, non-gazetted, and multi-tasking staff positions.

The health and medical education sector has a significant number of vacancies, followed by agriculture, power, finance, and other key departments.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has completed selections for over 32,000 posts since 2019 and is currently processing over 10,000 more.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is working to fill over 1,700 gazetted posts, with a timeline for completion set for the coming months.

The Chief Secretary has emphasised the need to expedite the filling of critical vacancies to improve governance and public service delivery in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 40,661 posts are currently vacant in government departments across Jammu and Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), M Raju said on Tuesday.

The vacancies include 3,808 gazetted posts, 24,507 non-gazetted posts, and 12,351 multi-tasking staff (MTS) posts.

Raju shared the information at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo here to review the status of vacancies and the progress of recruitments being undertaken through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) across various departments.

Key Departments Affected by Vacancies

Among major departments, Raju said health and medical education accounts for a significant share of vacancies with 2,497 gazetted, 8,088 non-gazetted and 2,712 MTS posts vacant, while other departments with substantial vacancies include agriculture, power, finance, revenue, forest, public works, and youth services and sports.

JKSSB Recruitment Progress

Reviewing the recruitment being undertaken by the JKSSB for non-gazetted and MTS posts, JKSSB Chairperson Vikas Kundal said since 2019, the board has received 46,744 posts, out of which 9,260 were withdrawn, leaving 37,484 posts for recruitment.

The board has already completed selections for 32,956 posts, including 27,449 selections pertaining to this period.

At present, 10,035 posts remain under different stages of recruitment with JKSSB. These include 2,532 posts yet to be advertised, 4,768 posts at the examination stage, 1,258 at the selection stage, and 1,477 posts under live advertisements awaiting completion of the recruitment process, Kundal said.

JKPSC Recruitment Efforts

JKPSC Secretary Bashir Ahmad Dar said at present, 1,745 gazetted posts are under process with the commission. Out of these, against 1,573 posts selection schedule has already been drawn, while 172 posts are yet to be scheduled due to certain procedural issues.

He said a recruitment timeline has been worked out by the commission for filling these posts.

As per the schedule, 630 selections are targeted for completion by March, 476 during April-May, 158 during June-July, and 309 during August-September, he said.

Department-wise analysis shows that the highest number of posts with JKPSC pertains to health and medical education (872 posts), followed by school education (470 posts), general administration (170 posts) and higher education (129 posts).

The chief secretary stressed the need for expeditious filling of all critical vacancies to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery.

The chief secretary also advised the recruiting agencies to prepare and publish examination calendars simultaneously, enabling aspirants to have clarity regarding the schedule of examinations and adequate time to prepare.