Task force to coordinate filling up of vacancies in central ministries

A task force has been formed to coordinate the progress of filling up the vacant posts in different government ministries, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Students prepare for government job exams on the banks of the Ganga, in Patna, April 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said that all ministries/departments have also been requested to chalk out a plan to fill up the vacancies latest by December, 2023.

The development assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month announced 10 lakh government recruitments in the next 1.5 years.

Singh said that a task force has been constituted to coordinate the progress of filling up the vacancies as per the 'recruitment plan', according to a personnel ministry statement.

The announcement was made by the minister during a meeting he had with officials of department of personnel and Training, department of administrative reforms and public grievances and department of pension and pensioners' welfare under the personnel ministry.

Sources said that the task force will be led by a DoPT official and will have members from five key ministries, including defence, railways and home, among others.

During Thursday's meeting, Singh appreciated officers of DoPT and Union Public Service Commission for working hard to grant mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees in one go.

The orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service, Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service and Central Secretariat Clerical Service have become effective before July 1, 2022, the statement said.

Of the total 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS.

The minister said it was a mammoth task as it involved preparation of select lists in all grades of CSS, CSSS and CSCS which were pending for 5-10 years.

Promotions were held up in the three services in all the grades due to pending litigations in the Supreme Court, the statement added.

Singh also lauded DoPT for achieving 70 per cent working in e-office mode within six months of adoption of e-file version 7.2.

He instructed the officers to achieve 100 per cent e-office compliance barring some sensitive files related to Central Vigilance Commission and Central Information Commission, etc.

The minister called for greater use of artificial intelligence tools so that government employees can access their service-related information with ease.

Reviewing the progress made by DARPG, Singh was apprised that the centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system was made operational in all scheduled languages to expand its outreach to all regions.

Earlier, it was available only in five languages (Hindi, English, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi).

The CPGRAMS is an online platform available to the citizens 24x7 to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery.

It is a single portal connected to all the ministries/departments of government of India and states, the statement said.