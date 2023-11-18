News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op halted due to snag

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op halted due to snag

November 18, 2023 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The operation to rescue 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi came to a halt 'due to failure of an equipment'.

The rescue operations were "halted due to failure of an equipment" which was earlier utilised to create a passage, New agency PTI reported quoting a source.

Sources in the IAF shared some of the challenges that were faced by the force on November 15 when it was pressed into action to assist in rescue operations undergoing near Uttarkashi in the hill state.

 

Anshu Manish Khulko, Director of the tunnel-making company NHIDCL, also told ANI that at present the drilling work in the tunnel has stopped.

When asked whether the drilling work had stopped due to a machine breakdown, Khulko, however, said that there is no fault in the machine.

The round-the-clock rescue work is being carried out by 165 personnel from multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Border Roads Organisation and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Tunnel projects to be reviewed: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Tunnel projects to be reviewed: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
'These disasters are unstoppable'
'These disasters are unstoppable'
Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis
Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach ATP Finals semis
Sanya Gets Traditional
Sanya Gets Traditional
What's Garcetti Doing With WC Legends?
What's Garcetti Doing With WC Legends?
ChatGPT-maker fires CEO Sam Altman, co-founder quits
ChatGPT-maker fires CEO Sam Altman, co-founder quits
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'

After 5 days, slow progress marks tunnel rescue work

After 5 days, slow progress marks tunnel rescue work

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances