Uttarakhand likely to implement UCC rules on Republic Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2025 23:48 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the rules under Uniform Civil Code have been approved and the date of its implementation will be announced soon.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Sushma Dimri for Jyotirmath Municipality president election, in Chamoli, January 15, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

After chairing a state cabinet meeting, Dhami said that preparations for implementing the UCC in the state are almost complete.

"The training process for the UCC implementation is almost complete. During the cabinet meeting, we discussed implementing it as soon as possible. After reviewing everything, we will soon announce its implementation date."

 

In December, Dhami had announced that UCC would be implemented in January.

With municipal elections scheduled for January 23 and results expected on January 25, speculation is rife that the governmnet might announce UCC implementation on Republic Day.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that its implementation will bring a big change in the state.

He added that his party had promised to bring UCC before the 2022 elections, and the process was initiated in the first cabinet meeting after assuming power.

He said, "We constituted an expert committee to draft the UCC, following which a bill was passed in the state assembly."

The chief minister said the Governor and subsequently the President gave the assent to the bill on March 12, 2024 making it an Act.

Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in independent India to implement uniform laws for all its citizens, he said.

Dhami dismissed the Congress's allegations that UCC represents divisive politics, calling them baseless.

He said, "This is not any divisive politics. UCC has a uniform system and uniform law for all.

The UCC includes detailed provisions related to marriage, divorce, annulment of marriage, willful and non-willful succession and live-in relationship.

Officials said to ensure seamless implementation of the state government has implemented state-of-the-art technology based arrangements, allowing citizens to access services conveniently.

A dedicated portal has been developed, providing an online platform for registration of marriages, divorces, rights of succession, live-in relationship and their termination, they said.

Citizens can complete these registration from their home using mobile phones, he added.

Common Service Centre has been authorised by the state government to make the online registration facility simple and easy for the citizens, they added.

In hilly and remote areas, where there is no access to internet facility, CSC agents will go door-to-door to provide the facilities to citizens, they said.

The officials said the gram panchayat development officer has been appointed as the sub-registrar for registration related work in rural areas.

To simplify the facility of registration in UCC, the option of registration with Aadhar card has also been given.

Information about the status of your application related to registration can be obtained through e-mail and SMS. Arrangements have also been made to make complaints of citizens through online portal, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
