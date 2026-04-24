Uttarakhand Court Demands Report On Student's Death

The Uttarakhand High Court has mandated a report into the death of an 18-year-old BCA student amid allegations of ragging and molestation, raising concerns about student safety.

Key Points Uttarakhand High Court orders investigation into student's death at Graphic Era Hill University.

Father alleges ragging and molestation based on CCTV footage.

Family filed a Zero FIR in Lucknow after alleged police inaction in Bhawali.

Court seeks explanation for the initial failure to register a case.

The case is posted for further hearing on April 28.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit an investigation report regarding the death of an 18-year-old BCA student at Graphic Era Hill University in Bhimtal last year.

Court Questions Initial Police Response

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal asked the state to explain why authorities failed to register a case based on the family's initial complaint, which forced them to file a Zero FIR in Lucknow.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by the student's father who alleged that she had complained about facing ragging from seniors and was distressed by the incidents. The father, a Lucknow resident, claimed that CCTV footage showed that she had been molested.

Allegations of Suspicious Circumstances and Police Inaction

The college authorities allegedly informed the family that the student died under suspicious circumstances after she was found unconscious in her room in the college hostel.

The father, in his petition, sought an impartial investigation into the death of his daughter, who was a second-year student residing in the college hostel.

According to the petitioner, college officials took her to a Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The petition alleged that Bhawali police refused to register a complaint under pressure from college authorities, prompting the family to approach the Lucknow Police.

The Lucknow Police subsequently registered a zero FIR and forwarded the matter to the Bhawali police station for further investigation.

The petitioner further claimed that Bhawali police are still not investigating the matter and claimed that CCTV footage from the college gate allegedly showing the student being molested.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on April 28.

A Zero FIR allows any police station to register a complaint regardless of jurisdiction, and then transfer it to the relevant station for investigation. This mechanism is intended to ensure that victims can report crimes without being turned away due to jurisdictional issues. The High Court's intervention highlights concerns about the initial handling of the case and the need for a thorough investigation.