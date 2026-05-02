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Uttarakhand Orders FIRs In Garhwal Land Fraud Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 21:23 IST

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Uttarakhand authorities have ordered the immediate registration of FIRs in 24 significant land fraud cases in the Garhwal region, highlighting a crackdown on illegal encroachment and manipulation of land records.

Key Points

  • Uttarakhand government orders immediate FIRs in 24 major land fraud cases in the Garhwal region.
  • The cases involve illegal encroachment of land and fraudulent manipulation of land records.
  • Instances of fraud include selling land not owned, manipulating land survey numbers, and misrepresenting plot sizes.
  • A total of 125 land fraud cases were reviewed, with 45 cases resolved in addition to the 24 requiring FIRs.

Orders were issued on Saturday for the immediate registration of FIRs in 24 major cases involving land fraud in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Crackdown on Land Fraud in Garhwal

These orders were issued during a high-level meeting of the Land Fraud Coordination Committee, held here under the chairmanship of Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, while reviewing a total of 125 cases.

 

Describing the coordination committee meeting as highly significant, Pandey said that cases related to land fraud are being reviewed at intervals of every 15 days.

"A total of 125 cases were deliberated upon during the latest meeting. Of these, 24 cases were found to be extremely serious, and the police have been directed to register immediate FIRs and take strict action against the culprits," he said.

Details of the Land Fraud Cases

The commissioner said that these cases specifically pertain to the illegal encroachment of land - often by fencing it off - and the misappropriation or fraudulent manipulation of land records.

"The investigations revealed serious instances of fraud, such as selling land that the seller did not actually own, manipulating khasra (land survey) numbers to allocate a different plot than the one sold; and selling a two-bigha plot by falsely representing it as four bighas. Additionally, there are complaints regarding encroachment," he said.

Pandey said that apart from these 24 cases, 45 other cases were also resolved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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