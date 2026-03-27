Uttarakhand: 20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra

During the Yatra, LPG cylinders are supplied across seven districts along the pilgrimage route to cater to the surge in demand from hospitality services.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Around 18–20 lakh LPG cylinders are expected to be needed for Char Dham Yatra 2026.

Demand comes primarily from hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries along the route.

About 16 lakh cylinders were used during the same period in 2025.

The Yatra begins on April 19, with all four shrines opening by April 23.

Govt is focusing on ensuring smooth logistics and uninterrupted fuel supply for lakhs of pilgrims.

Around 2 million commercial and domestic LPG cylinders will be required to meet demand from hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, according to Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the Char Dham Yatra Administration Organisation.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Nautiyal said a detailed report has already been submitted to the government regarding the projected requirement.

Rising Fuel Demand for Pilgrimage Season

"Preparations are underway for the successful conduct of the Char Dham Yatra 2026. On the instructions of the Tourism Secretary, we collected data from districts on the number of commercial and domestic gas cylinders used during May and June of the 2025 Yatra," Nautiyal said.

"Based on the data received, approximately 16 lakh gas cylinders were used last year. This year, we are preparing for around 18 to 20 lakh cylinders," he added.

He said the final decision on allocation will be taken by the government.

Supply Across Seven Districts

During the Yatra, LPG cylinders are supplied across seven districts along the pilgrimage route to cater to the surge in demand from hospitality services.

Last year, within the first two months of the Yatra, a total of 16,41,149 cylinders were supplied.

Yatra Schedule and Significance

The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on April 19, 2026, with the opening of the gates of Yamunotri and Gangotri. The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will reopen on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

With lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the pilgrimage, ensuring smooth logistics and uninterrupted supplies remains a key priority for the Uttarakhand government.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra includes four sacred Hindu shrines -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- and is considered one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism.

Traditionally, the pilgrimage is undertaken in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, Kedarnath, and concluding at Badrinath.

The journey can be completed by road or via helicopter services, and some devotees opt for the Do Dham Yatra, covering Kedarnath and Badrinath.