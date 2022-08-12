News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uttam's Take: Bhagwat's Message For Modi

Uttam's Take: Bhagwat's Message For Modi

By UTTAM GHOSH
August 12, 2022 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Tuesday, August 10, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat made a startling declaration in Nagpur -- that one leader cannot face all the challenges before this country.

'One organisation, one party, one leader cannot bring about change. They help bring it. Change takes place when the common man stands up for it,' Bhagwat pointed out.

'The RSS wants Hindu society to become capable of fulfilling its responsibility, leaders do not make society but society creates leaders,' Bhagwat added

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on Mohan Bhagwat's views.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UTTAM GHOSH / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
One leader cannot solve all problems, says Bhagwat
One leader cannot solve all problems, says Bhagwat
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
'Mohan Bhagwat plays on the front foot'
'Mohan Bhagwat plays on the front foot'
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Modi tried to manage China & Pakistan

How Modi tried to manage China & Pakistan

EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT

EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances