Uttam's Take: Bhagwat's Message For Modi

On Tuesday, August 10, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat made a startling declaration in Nagpur -- that one leader cannot face all the challenges before this country.

'One organisation, one party, one leader cannot bring about change. They help bring it. Change takes place when the common man stands up for it,' Bhagwat pointed out.

'The RSS wants Hindu society to become capable of fulfilling its responsibility, leaders do not make society but society creates leaders,' Bhagwat added

Uttam Ghosh offers his take on Mohan Bhagwat's views.