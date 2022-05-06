News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Use of loudspeakers for call to prayer in mosque not a fundamental right: HC

Use of loudspeakers for call to prayer in mosque not a fundamental right: HC

Source: ANI
May 06, 2022 18:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Friday ruled that delivering the azaan on loudspeakers is not a fundamental right.

The court made this remark while dismissing a petition filed by one Irfan of Budaun, who sought permission to play azaan using loudspeakers in Noori Masjid.

 

"The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed," said the court.

The court further said that although azaan is an integral part of Islam, it stated that delivering it through loudspeakers is not a part of the religion.

 "Azaan is an integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam," a bench headed by Justice BK Vidla and Justice Vikas said.

 Ruling on the petition, a two-judge bench of the Allahabad high Court had noted that there have been previous instances where courts have ruled that the call for prayer on a loudspeaker is not a fundamental right.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque
MNS workers play Hanuman Chalisa near mosque
Raj shares Bal Thackeray's video amid loudspeaker row
Raj shares Bal Thackeray's video amid loudspeaker row
Hundreds of MNS workers detained in parts of Maha
Hundreds of MNS workers detained in parts of Maha
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
Like Yami's Goa Vibe?
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
The Brutal Battle for Mariupol
Hot Styles From Mexico
Hot Styles From Mexico
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark
Sable conquers another frontier, breaks 5000m Nat mark
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Only 24 temples in Mumbai have nod for loudspeaker

Only 24 temples in Mumbai have nod for loudspeaker

Play Hanuman Chalisa if ...: Raj Thackeray to people

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances