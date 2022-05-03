Play Hanuman Chalisa if you hear azaan on loudspeakers: Raj Thackeray

Undeterred by registration of a case against him, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers 'blaring azaan'.

IMAGE: Policemen guard as security has been beefed up outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's Shivteerth residence, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

In an open letter, he asked people to lodge complaint with the police by dialling 100 if they are distributed by the sound of 'azaan'.

'One must complain daily,' the MNS leader said.

'I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers,' Raj Thackeray said in the letter.

All local mandals and vigilant citizens should start a signature campaign over the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques and submit it to the police station in their locality, he said.

Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

The Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered a case against the MNS chief, days after he called for 'silencing' loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4 at a rally, an official said.