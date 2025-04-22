HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » US VP Vance in Jaipur; to visit Amber Fort, deliver lecture at RCC

US VP Vance in Jaipur; to visit Amber Fort, deliver lecture at RCC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 01:07 IST

x

US Vice President JD Vance reached Jaipur from Delhi along with his family on Monday night and is set to visit the Amber Fort in the city the next day.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance and his family arrive in Jaipur, Rajasthan, April 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

He is set to deliver a lecture on US-India relations at Rajasthan International Centre on Tuesday.

The US vice president, his wife Usha Vance, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel -- are staying at Hotel Rambagh Palace.

They are scheduled to leave for Agra on Wednesday morning and then return to Jaipur in the afternoon as he is scheduled to visit the City Palace.

 

The Vance family will depart for the US early Thursday morning.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the city for the vice president's visit. A Rajasthan government official said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the preparations for the visit in a meeting on Saturday.

He had directed officials to make all preparations to make the Vace family's Jaipur visit memorable.

The official said the family will be welcomed in traditional Rajasthani style with two elephants being trained at Hathi Gaon near Amber for their welcome.

The Amber Fort palace, a UNESCO world heritage site, was closed to visitors for 24 hours from 12 noon on Monday, an official of the state's Department of Archaeology said.

One of the top tourist attractions of the Pink City, the 16th-century fort sits atop a small hill, about 11 km from the main city. It is an extensive palace complex built with pale yellow and pink sandstone and white marble.

In New Delhi earlier in on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US vie president held wide-ranging talks to enhance cooperation in areas of defence, energy and technologies. Modi hosted the Vance family over dinner at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence after the official talks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi, Vance welcome progress on Indo-US trade deal
Modi, Vance welcome progress on Indo-US trade deal
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama
Vances at Akshardham
Vances at Akshardham
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
PHOTOS: US VP JD Vance, family begin 4-day India visit
PHOTOS: US VP JD Vance, family begin 4-day India visit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Now Offers Galaxy M56 5G at ₹27,999

webstory image 2

11 Bizarre Finds On Amazon You Won't Believe Exist

webstory image 3

Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game

VIDEOS

Rain,hailstorm lash parts of Himachal: Tourists stunned by Shimla's post-rain beauty1:20

Rain,hailstorm lash parts of Himachal: Tourists stunned...

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing traditional outfits2:19

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing...

PM Modi interacts with awardees of PM's awards for excellence in Public Administration3:04

PM Modi interacts with awardees of PM's awards for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD