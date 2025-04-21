HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US VP JD Vance arrives in India with wife Usha, children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 21, 2025 11:10 IST
Last updated on: April 21, 2025 11:10 IST

United States Vice President J D Vance and his wife Usha arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome on Monday morning.

IMAGE: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw receives United States Vice President J D Vance, his wife Usha and their three children at Delhi's Palam airport. Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

The Vances were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Besides Delhi, Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra during their four-day trip to India.

 

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the US Vice President.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues, including tariff and market access.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
