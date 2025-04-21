HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vance kids win hearts in Anarkali suit, kurta-pyjama

Source: PTI
April 21, 2025 17:11 IST

Dressed in traditional Indian attire chosen especially for their visit to India, US Vice-President JD Vance's three children won hearts, with their photographs going viral on social media shortly after they landed in Delhi on Monday.

IMAGE: United States Vice President JD Vance with Second Lady Usha Vance and their daughter Mirabel and sons Ewan and Vivek arrive at the airport in New Delhi, April 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

While the boys -- eight-year-old Ewan and five-year-old Vivek -- wore yellow and grey kurtas with white pyjamas, Vance's three-year-old daughter Mirabel was dressed in a teal green anarkali suit and a jacket.

The trio became a hit among the photographers covering the visit as soon as they deplaned, with their photographs trending on social media during the day.

 

Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome early on Monday. They were received at the airport by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

While Vance wore a navy blue business suit paired with a white shirt and a red tie, his wife chose a red long dress with a white blazer.

The Vance family visited the Akshardham temple where they posed for camera crews outside the shrine's imposing facade.

Vance and his family will travel to Jaipur and Agra during their four-day trip.

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for the Vances after holding talks with the US vice-president.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India.

Vance is being accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PHOTOS: US VP JD Vance arrives in India with family
Vances at Akshardham
Usha, J D Vance On Quick Greenland Trip
US Visa Cancellations: Indians Hit Hardest

