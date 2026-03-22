US Tourists Arrested for Drone Flight Near Sensitive Indian Naval Base

Two US tourists face legal trouble in Kochi, India, after being arrested for flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters, highlighting the importance of understanding local drone regulations.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points Two US tourists were arrested for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, India.

The area is a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited due to the presence of naval and coast guard establishments.

The tourists were taken into custody by tourism police and later released with a notice to appear for investigation.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act, and the Drone Rules, and their drone and laptop have been seized.

A case has been registered against two US nationals for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, police said.

The accused Katie Michelle Phelps (32) and Christopher Ross Harvey (35) are from California.

According to police officials at Fort Kochi police station, the duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning.

They were noticed by the tourism police, who took them into custody.

Fort Kochi, which houses establishments of the Navy and Coast Guard, falls under a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited.

However, being a popular tourist destination, such violations occur frequently as visitors, often unaware of the restrictions, use drones for videography.

Legal Repercussions and Investigation

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules.

Police said the drone and a laptop in their possession have been seized.

The two were later released after being issued notices to appear before the police as part of the ongoing investigation, officials added.