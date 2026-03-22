HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » US Tourists Arrested for Drone Flight Near Sensitive Indian Naval Base

US Tourists Arrested for Drone Flight Near Sensitive Indian Naval Base

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 14:46 IST

x

Two US tourists face legal trouble in Kochi, India, after being arrested for flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters, highlighting the importance of understanding local drone regulations.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points

  • Two US tourists were arrested for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, India.
  • The area is a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited due to the presence of naval and coast guard establishments.
  • The tourists were taken into custody by tourism police and later released with a notice to appear for investigation.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act, and the Drone Rules, and their drone and laptop have been seized.

A case has been registered against two US nationals for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, police said.

The accused Katie Michelle Phelps (32) and Christopher Ross Harvey (35) are from California.

 

According to police officials at Fort Kochi police station, the duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning.

They were noticed by the tourism police, who took them into custody.

Fort Kochi, which houses establishments of the Navy and Coast Guard, falls under a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited.

However, being a popular tourist destination, such violations occur frequently as visitors, often unaware of the restrictions, use drones for videography.

Legal Repercussions and Investigation

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules.

Police said the drone and a laptop in their possession have been seized.

The two were later released after being issued notices to appear before the police as part of the ongoing investigation, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

2 Indians among 5 arrested by US border authorities
2 Indians among 5 arrested by US border authorities
US couple traced from Kochi airport, placed under isolation
US couple traced from Kochi airport, placed under isolation
2 British nationals told to leave India for pro-Palestine posters
2 British nationals told to leave India for pro-Palestine posters
India wants to buy Predator Guardian UAVs from the US
India wants to buy Predator Guardian UAVs from the US
Navy secures merchant vessel hit by drone in Arabian Sea
Navy secures merchant vessel hit by drone in Arabian Sea

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

GD Bakshi blasts Trump for West Asia war, warns US against landing troops on ground2:52

GD Bakshi blasts Trump for West Asia war, warns US...

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before2:45

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!1:24

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO