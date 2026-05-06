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Home  » News » Why The US Is Closing Its Consulate In Peshawar

Why The US Is Closing Its Consulate In Peshawar

By Sagar Kulkarni
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 07:21 IST

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The United States is closing its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, due to concerns about the safety of its diplomatic staff, shifting responsibilities to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The US is closing its consulate in Peshawar due to safety concerns for diplomatic personnel.
  • Diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now be handled by the US Embassy in Islamabad.
  • The US State Department emphasises its commitment to the US-Pakistan relationship.
  • The US will continue to foster economic ties and promote regional security with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • The US maintains diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

The US has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, citing a commitment to the safety of its diplomatic personnel.

"The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad," a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

 

Reasons Behind The Peshawar Consulate Closure

"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the statement said, adding that the US administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.

Continued Engagement With Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

"The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sagar Kulkarni in Washington
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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