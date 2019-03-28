US steps up push to blacklist JeM's Azhar at UN

March 28, 2019 10:21 IST

China may have put a technical hold and prevented the listing of Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist' at the United Nations Security Council meet earlier this month. However, diplomatic efforts are still on to get the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief proscribed.

The United States circulated a resolution -- drafted with British and French support -- to the 15-member council that would designate the JeM chief, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban, and asset freeze, diplomats said.

Fourteen out of 15 UNSC members in the sanction committee supported a ban on Masood.

The latest move by US, France, and UK to bring the resolution can help in banning Masood as it does not need consensus. It just needs votes of 9 members out 15.

According to laws, a resolution does not need consensus but just support of nine members, which is already there.

If this resolution gets through, it can spell trouble for Masood and can be seen as a big diplomatic victory for India.

China has also indicated that it understands India's concern on Masood and the issue will be resolved soon.

Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. Although India has handed over proof of its involvement to Pakistan, Islamabad has asked for more evidence.