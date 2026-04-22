US Remembers Pahalgam Victims, Reaffirms Support Against Terror

The US Ambassador to India has reaffirmed America's support for India in combating terrorism, marking the anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of many innocent tourists.

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points US Ambassador to India remembers victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The United States reaffirms its commitment to stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

Israel's Foreign Minister pledges to boost cooperation with India against terrorism.

Australia's High Commissioner recalls the attack and condemns terrorism in all forms.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday remembered the lives lost in the deadly Pahalgam attack a year ago and asserted that the United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism.

International Support Against Terrorism

Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also paid tribute to the victims and pledged to boost cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green in a post on X also recalled the horrific terror strike on April 22 last year, and said Australia stands against terrorism in all its forms.

Terrorists had killed 26 people, mostly tourists, at Pahalgam in south Kashmir last year. The dastardly act had shaken the nation and drawn condemnation from governments and leaders across the world.

US Commitment to India

"On the one-year anniversary of the horrific attack in Pahalgam, we remember the innocent victims and honor their memory as we mourn with their families. The United States stands with the people of India in their fight against terrorism," Gor posted on X.

In a post on X, Israel's Foreign Minister Saar said "On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief."

"Israel remains resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms. Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability," he said.

Australian High Commissioner Green in his post said, "One year on, we join our Indian friends & colleagues to remember the innocent lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in #Pahalgam. We honour the victims & their families who continue to grieve today. Australia stands against terrorism in all its forms. @narendramodi @AlboMP".

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in south Kashmir, highlighted the ongoing challenges India faces in combating terrorism. International condemnation of the attack underscores the global community's united stance against such acts of violence. India has long maintained that cross-border terrorism is a major threat to its national security.