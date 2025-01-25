HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » US SC clears 26/11 terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

US SC clears 26/11 terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2025 10:12 IST

x

The US Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.

IMAGE: Tahawwur Rana. Photograph: ANI Photo

India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case.

This was Rana's last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

 

On November 13, Rana filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court. This was denied by the apex court on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President.

Petition DENIED, the Supreme Court said.

Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

-- By Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel before 26/11
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel before 26/11
26/11: 'Rana's extradition is not an easy matter'
26/11: 'Rana's extradition is not an easy matter'
Extraditing Headley, Rana: What are the chances?
Extraditing Headley, Rana: What are the chances?
26/11: Mumbai police files chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana
26/11: Mumbai police files chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Rana extraditable to India, rules US court
Tahawwur Rana extraditable to India, rules US court

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Toppers Don't Want You to Know

webstory image 2

5 Extremely Imp Reasons To Drink A Lot Of Water Daily

webstory image 3

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

VIDEOS

Drone Show Recreates 'Samudra Manthan' at Maha Kumbh1:06

Drone Show Recreates 'Samudra Manthan' at Maha Kumbh

Actor Mamta Kulkarni becomes Mai Mamta Nand Giri1:45

Actor Mamta Kulkarni becomes Mai Mamta Nand Giri

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina4:01

President Trump departs for Asheville, North Carolina

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD