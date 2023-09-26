News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tahawwur Rana helped Headley get Indian visa using fake docs, says Mumbai police

Tahawwur Rana helped Headley get Indian visa using fake docs, says Mumbai police

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the supplementary chargesheet filed against Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, the Mumbai police have mentioned that he stayed for two days at a hotel in suburban Powai till November 21, 2008, days before the attacks, an official said.

IMAGE: Tahawwur Rana.

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Monday submitted the over 400-page chargesheet, the fourth in the case so far, before a special court hearing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases.

Rana, currently under detention in the United States, faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes.

 

The chargesheet mentions that Tahawwur Hussain Rana came to India on November 11, 2008, and stayed in the country till November 21. He spent two of these days at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai, a senior official of the Mumbai police's crime branch said on Tuesday.

"We have found documentary evidence against Rana and some statements in which his role in the conspiracy was established. The documentary evidence shows that Rana was actively involved in the conspiracy with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes," he said.

He (Rana) was the person who helped Headley get an Indian tourist visa based on fake documents, the official added.

Rana allegedly provided logistic support to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in carrying out the 26/11 terror attacks, he said.

"The crime branch has found email communications between Headley and Rana," he said, adding that in one of the emails related to 26/11 terror attacks, Headley asked about Major Iqbal's email id, he said.

Major Iqbal, an operative of the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was named as accused in the 26/11 terror plot case, he said.

A total of 166 people were killed when 10 terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route on November 26, 2008, and laid a more than 60-hour siege in the financial capital during which they targeted the city's landmarks, a hospital and a Jewish centre, among other places.

Among the 10 terrorists was Ajmal Kasab, who was caught alive and later put on trial and sentenced to death by a special court.

He was hanged to death at Pune's Yerawada central prison in November 2012, two years after being held guilty in the case by the court. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
26/11: US court rejects Rana's writ of habeas corpus
26/11: US court rejects Rana's writ of habeas corpus
26/11 accused Rana challenges extradition to India
26/11 accused Rana challenges extradition to India
26/11: 'Rana's extradition is not an easy matter'
26/11: 'Rana's extradition is not an easy matter'
Asian Games: India end 41-year wait for historic GOLD
Asian Games: India end 41-year wait for historic GOLD
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Kerala soldier faked PFI attack to become famous: Cops
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
Family says bank harassment behind businessman's death
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups
I-T notifies 'Angel Tax' rules for startups
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

26/11: Mumbai police files chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana

26/11: Mumbai police files chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana

Court stays 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Court stays 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances