No Extension For WhatsApp SIM Linking

The government is not keen on granting any extension to over the top (OTT) companies such as WhatsApp and Telegram for complying with SIM-binding norms -- directions for which were issued in December.

"As of now there's no thought on an extension," Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday at a briefing, adding that the direction addressed a national security concern.

"OTT apps argue that they don't fall under the legal purview of the Telecommunication Act.

"There are some issues which are national security issues, and there are some issues which are revenue implication issues.

"On national security issues, there can be no compromise.

"On revenue implication issues, I'm very clear in terms of the ambit, mandate and where our responsibility lies," he said.

SIM-Binding Deadline in March

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has mandated SIM binding for major app-based communication services by March, requiring the platforms to be linked to an active, KYC-verified SIM card in the device at all times.

For Web and virtual connections, the sessions need to og out every 12 hours, which was extended from six hours.

WhatsApp, Telegram Under Telecom Rules

Te government, Scindia added, will ensure that satellite spectrum pricing and assignment are finalised and ready before companies comply with requirements for commercially launching the services.

The telecom regulator recommended pricing norms for satellite broadband spectrum in December, and the DoT is yet to take a call on them.

Pricing of allocating satellite spectrum is needed for companies such as Bharti group-backed Eutelsat-OneWeb, Reliance Industries venture Jio-SES and SpaceX's Starlink. The companies are completing security clearance requirements -- the last leg of regulatory clearance before beginning services.

