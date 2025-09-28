US proposes 21-point plan to end Gaza war; no governance role for Hamas

The United States of America has proposed a 21-point plan towards ending the war in Gaza, which encourages Palestinians to remain in the Strip and provides for the creation of a pathway to a future Palestinian state, as reported by The Times of Israel which said that it had obtained a copy of the plan.

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2025. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

As per The Times of Israel, the 21-point document was shared by the US with a handful of Arab and Muslim countries earlier this week on the United Nations General Assembly sidelines and contains clauses that have been staples in various proposals crafted by different stakeholders in recent months -- from the release of all hostages to Hamas's removal from power.

The daily said that the plan which it has acquired was also authenticated by two sources familiar with the matter and sees the US establishing a dialogue with Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a "political horizon" for "peaceful coexistence."

It further reported that the proposal was crafted largely by US special envoy Steve Witkoff -- and poised to be fine-tuned in the coming days. However, a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that the proposal has not yet been presented in full to Hamas.

The 21 points of the plan, as per The Times of Israel includes areas such as de-radicalisation, redevelopment of Gaza, IDF to halt all operations and gradually withdraw if Israel and Hamas agree to the proposal, within 48 hours of Israel publicly accepting the deal, all living and deceased hostages will be returned and it proposed that upon their return, Israel would free several hundred Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,000 Gazans arrested since the start of the war, along with the bodies of several hundred Palestinians.

Other points covered aid distribution, administration of Gaza by a temporary and transitional government of Palestinian technocrats who will be responsible for providing day-to-day services for the people of the Strip.

The Times of Israel further reported that an economic plan would be created to rebuild Gaza through the convening of experts with experience in constructing modern Middle East cities and through the consideration of existing plans aimed at attracting investments and creating jobs, and no one will be forced to leave Gaza, but those who choose to leave will be allowed to return. Moreover, Gazans will be encouraged to remain in the Strip and offered an opportunity to build a better future there.

The 21 point plan noted that Hamas will have no role in Gaza's governance whatsoever.

There will be a commitment to destroy and stop building any offensive military infrastructure, including tunnels. Gaza's new leaders will commit to peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

Significantly, Times of Israel said that the plan would include the US will work with Arab and other international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force that will immediately deploy in Gaza to oversee security in the Strip. The force will develop and train a Palestinian police force, which will serve as a long-term internal security body.

According to Times of Israel, the clause did not provide details regarding the Palestinian reform program and is not definitive regarding when the pathway to statehood can be established.