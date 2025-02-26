What 'Trump's Gaza' will look like after US takeover

United States President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on social media showing war-torn Gaza redeveloped into a riviera town where the American leader is seen vacationing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawing severe criticism and backlash.

IMAGE: A screen grab of video shows Gaza as a riviera town and features AI-generated images of Space X CEO Elon Musk, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Screen grab/Truth Social

Trump shared the video on his social media handles, including Truth Social and Instagram. The video has been watched by millions of people.

The video begins with a montage of a devastated Gaza in 2025 and asks the question “What's Next'? It leads into a song “Donald Trump will set you free … no more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here.

“Trump Gaza shining bright… The deal is done…Trump Gaza number one,” the song goes.

The video shows Gaza as a riviera town and features AI-generated images of Space X CEO Elon Musk enjoying meals in the new town. It also shows belly dancers, party scenes, luxurious cars driving down Gaza's roads and little children trying to catch dollars falling from the sky as well as shirtless Trump and Netanyahu on beach chairs.

At one point, it shows a little kid holding a golden balloon in the shape of Trump's head and a tall golden statue of the American leader in the town.

The post was received with backlash and criticism, with many users commenting that they voted for Trump to take care of the American economy and not for this.

“I voted for Donald Trump. I did NOT vote for this. Neither did anyone else I know. The lack of humanity, decency, respect has made me regret my vote,” one social media user said.

Another user added, “I can't believe that this is the US President account. Where is the respect” and the seriousness?

Earlier this month, during a joint press conference in the White House with Netanyahu, Trump in a surprising announcement, said that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip”, “own it” and undertake economic development there that will create “unlimited numbers of jobs and housing”.

When asked who he envisions living in the Gaza Strip after it is rebuilt, Trump said, “I envision world people living there. The world's people. I think you'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there, and they'll live there. Palestinians, also. Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there."

America's key Arab allies, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, rejected his plan.