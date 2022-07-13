News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US President Biden In Middle East For First Time

US President Biden In Middle East For First Time

By Rediff News Bureau
July 13, 2022 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US President Joe Biden is making his first trip in the Middle East since his inauguration.

POTUS is on a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, July 13, Air Force One carrying Biden landed at Ben Gurion international airport in Tel Aviv.

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett were at the airport to receive Biden.

 

IMAGE: Palestinians at a protest to achieve justice for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in Gaza City, July 13, 2022. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Air Force One prepares to land. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett prepare to welcome Biden as he arrives for a three-day visit to Israel.
Biden, who refused to visit Saudi Arabia till the killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were brought to justice, will spend a day in Jeddah meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: President Herzog welcomes Biden. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Why Jamal Khashoggi's death matters
Why Jamal Khashoggi's death matters
Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS
Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS
Saudi prince approved killing of Khashoggi: US report
Saudi prince approved killing of Khashoggi: US report
'PLA is into 'salami slicing' of Indian territory'
'PLA is into 'salami slicing' of Indian territory'
Litany of falsehood: Ansari on BJP's Pak scribe claim
Litany of falsehood: Ansari on BJP's Pak scribe claim
16th round of India-China talks likely on July 17
16th round of India-China talks likely on July 17
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How will Biden deal with Iran?

How will Biden deal with Iran?

After US ban Israel distances itself from Pegasus

After US ban Israel distances itself from Pegasus

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances