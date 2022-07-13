US President Biden In Middle East For First Time

US President Joe Biden is making his first trip in the Middle East since his inauguration.

POTUS is on a four-day visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, July 13, Air Force One carrying Biden landed at Ben Gurion international airport in Tel Aviv.

President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former prime minister Naftali Bennett were at the airport to receive Biden.

Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters IMAGE: Palestinians at a protest to achieve justice for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh , who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in Gaza City, July 13, 2022.

IMAGE: Air Force One prepares to land. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett prepare to welcome Biden as he arrives for a three-day visit to Israel.

Biden, who refused to visit Saudi Arabia till the killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi were brought to justice, will spend a day in Jeddah meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: President Herzog welcomes Biden. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

