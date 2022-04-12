News
Rediff.com  » News » US monitoring incidents of human rights violation in India: Blinken

US monitoring incidents of human rights violation in India: Blinken

By Lalit K Jha
April 12, 2022 11:11 IST
The United States is monitoring some recent 'concerning developments' on human rights violations in India by some government, police, and prison officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a joint news conference during the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, DC on April 11, 2022. Photograph: Michael A McCoy/Pool/Reuters

Blinken made these remarks at a joint news conference with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday.

We are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials, Blinken said in his opening remarks.

 

However, he did not provide any other details.

"We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values," Blinken said.

India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.

The Indian government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.

The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
