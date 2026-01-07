US may use military to 'acquire Greenland': White House

The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering 'a range of options' to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

IMAGE: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

According to CNN, Leavitt said that the US President has made it well-known that 'acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States' and is important to deter the adversaries in the Arctic region.

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.

On January 6, European leaders issued a joint statement pushing back against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Greenland, asserting that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively.

Emphasising a unified security framework, the statement said, "Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them."

The leaders further underscored Greenland's political standing, stating, "Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland."

The joint statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump focusing on Greenland after the ousting of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, Trump once again said that the US needs Greenland for national security reasons, a day after strikes on Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of Maduro.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump said Greenland was critical to US security due growing presence of Russia and China in the Arctic region.

He said, "We need Greenland. ... It's so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place," Trump said. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."

Trump further claimed that Europe supported the idea.