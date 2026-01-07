HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Modi 'not that happy with me' because....: Trump

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 00:04 IST

x

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with US President Donald J Trump at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please'. Yes."

 

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has imposed 50 percent tariffs on India, including 25 percent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian envoy sought relief from tariffs: US Senator
Indian envoy sought relief from tariffs: US Senator
'India Should Move Quickly As Conditions Change'
'India Should Move Quickly As Conditions Change'
'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'
'Trump risks becoming the President who lost India'
US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India
US lawmakers move resolution to end Trump tariffs on India
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump
'Modi knew I wasn't happy, and...': Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of Migratory Birds9:24

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of...

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport0:24

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO