US marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea

US Marines boarded and searched a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea, suspecting it of violating the US blockade against Iran, highlighting tensions in the region.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: CENTCOM/Handout via Reuters

Key Points US Marines boarded the M/V Blue Star III in the Arabian Sea on suspicion of violating the US blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Central Command confirmed the ship was searched and released after determining it was not headed to an Iranian port.

The US blockade of Iranian ports has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global energy markets.

The blockade has led to an increase in the number of vessels anchored at Iranian ports, disrupting economic trade.

US Marines boarded a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea suspecting it was headed to Iran in violation of the US-imposed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command said that the commercial ship M/V Blue Star III was searched and released after ascertaining that it was not headed to an Iranian port.

US Forces Action In The Arabian Sea

"Earlier today in the Arabian Sea, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/V Blue Star III, a commercial ship suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports," CENTCOM wrote on X on Tuesday.

CENTCOM said US forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship's voyage would not include an Iranian port call.

The vessel was released after a search determined it was not planning to dock at an Iranian port, it said.

Impact Of The US Blockade On Shipping

CENTCOM added that 39 vessels have been "redirected to ensure compliance" with the blockade.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began February 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.

The blockade has resulted in ships being anchored at various ports in the region.

Economic Impact On Iranian Ports

"Prior to the U.S. blockade on Iran, 5 ships were moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on an average day. Today, more than 20 vessels remain in Chah Bahar as US forces cut off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the ongoing blockade," the CENTCOM said.

According to marine traffic monitoring websites, M/V Blue Star III is a container ship sailing under the flag of Comoros and was headed to the port of Sohar in Oman.