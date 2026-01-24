HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » US: Indian national among 4 shot dead in family dispute

US: Indian national among 4 shot dead in family dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2026 12:39 IST

An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the United States state of Georgia, according to the Indian mission in Atlanta.

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.

 

'We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,' it said on X.

The suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

The victims have been identified as Kumar's wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, according to Gwinnett County police.

The suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, the report said.

The police responded to a call at about 2.30 am (local time) on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, the report said.

Police officials said that three children were present when the shooting began. To protect themselves, the children hid in a closet.

One of the children managed to call 911, providing critical information that allowed officers to reach the scene within minutes, investigators said.

The children were unharmed and have since been picked up by a family member.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
