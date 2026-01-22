Cong MP's nephew kills self after 'accidentally' shooting wife dead

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil's nephew Yashrajsinh Gohil shot himself dead with his revolver after a bullet allegedly fired accidentally from the same gun killed his wife at their residence in Ahmedabad, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Yashrajsinh Gohil with his wife Rajeshwari. Photograph: X

The incident took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at their house in NRI Tower in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad city, they said, adding the couple had tied the knot just two months back.

Shaktisinh Gohil is a senior Congress leader and the party's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh Brahmbhatt said that although the police's preliminary probe and the statement of Yashrajsinh's mother suggest that the bullet was fired by mistake and not intentionally, the bodies of both the deceased have been sent for a forensic post-mortem to find out the truth.

"It was learnt that Yashrajsinh Gohil used to work as an officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board and was the nephew of Shaktisinh Gohil," he said.

Yashrajsinh was checking his licenced revolver: Cong

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the couple was living a happy married life, and added that the incident took place when Yashrajsinh was checking his licenced revolver in his bedroom.

"A bullet accidentally got fired from his licenced revolver and hit his wife Rajeshwari near her neck. After the paramedics of '108' ambulance service declared her dead, Yashrajsinh shot himself dead under shock," Doshi told reporters.

According to ACP Brahmbhatt, the couple had tied the knot just two months ago and were living with Yashrajsinh's mother in Bodakdev area.

"The couple went to a social gathering and returned home on Wednesday night. The security guard told us that both were looking happy upon their return and went straight to their flat. At around 11.45 pm, when the couple was in their bedroom, a bullet accidentally fired from Yashrajsinh's revolver and hit his wife," the official said.

Gohil then informed his mother, who was sleeping in another bedroom, about the incident and immediately called '108' service to save his injured wife, the ACP said.

When the paramedical staff of the ambulance service declared her dead, Yashrajsinh could not bear the shock and ended his life by shooting himself with the same firearm in the presence of his mother and the medical staff, he added.

"Upon learning about the incident from the medical personnel, police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of both the deceased for forensic post-mortem, which would help in determining whether he shot his wife intentionally or by mistake," the ACP said.