US, India envoys in China review strategic ties, trade push

The meeting took place days after the United States and India announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

India's envoy to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, and US ambassador to China, David Perdue, met here and discussed growing engagement and shared interests between the two countries.

Key Points David Perdue said that the US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation in diverse areas.

He also talked about cooperation in critical minerals.

The US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and through Quad engagement.

David Perdue said in a post on X that the US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation in diverse areas, including defence, energy and through Quad engagement.

He also talked about cooperation in critical minerals.

"The US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and through Quad engagement. Always great to see my friend Ambassador Rawat to discuss our shared interests," Perdue said.

The meeting took place days after the United States and India announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement).

The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

"The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes," the joint statement said.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio committed to expanding "bilateral and multilateral cooperation" through the Quad during their meeting ahead of the critical minerals ministerial.

According to a readout from the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, EAM Jaishankar and Secretary Rubio discussed formalising cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing and also emphasised the importance of the two democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance shared energy security goals.

"The Secretary and External Affairs Minister discussed formalising bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining, and processing. Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders emphasised the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals," the readout stated.

Both leaders also called for a "prosperous Indo-Pacific region", crucial for promoting shared interests.

"Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar concluded their meeting by expressing their commitment to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad. They acknowledged that a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing our shared interests," the readout added.

The Quad comprises the United States, Australia, Japan, and India as partner countries.

In December 2025, the US Ambassador to China reaffirmed the Quad's role in maintaining a "free and open" Indo-Pacific during a meeting with Quad ambassadors in Beijing, highlighting the strength of the US-Australia-India-Japan partnership.

In a post on X following the meeting, Ambassador Perdue described the grouping as "a force for good" and emphasised the four nations' continued commitment to regional stability and security.

"The Quad is a force for good working to maintain a free and open Indopacific. It is always great to meet with the Quad Ambassadors here in Beijing. The US-Australia-India-Japan relationship continues to be strong," Perdue said in his post, underlining the collaborative efforts of the Quad nations to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.