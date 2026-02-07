HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Great news for...: Modi on India-US interim trade pact

Great news for...: Modi on India-US interim trade pact

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 07, 2026 10:52 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during latter's visit to India in 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi says the US trade agreement will strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative.
  • The agreement is expected to create new opportunities for Indian farmers and entrepreneurs.
  • Modi highlights the potential for large-scale employment generation for women and youngsters.
  • The trade deal aims to deepen investment and technology partnerships between India and the US.
  • The agreement is expected to strengthen resilient supply chains and contribute to global growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the interim trade agreement with the US will strengthen 'Make in India' by opening up new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs, and create jobs for women and youngsters.

The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between India and the US. 

"Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations," Modi said in a post on X.

He said this framework reflected the growing depth, trust and dynamism of the India-US partnership.

India-US trade deal will create 'large-scale' employment 

"It strengthens 'Make in India' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters," the prime minister said.

Modi said India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.

He said this framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth.

"As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity," the prime minister said.

© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
