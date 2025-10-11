HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US envoy to be meets Modi, 'discusses issues'

October 11, 2025 20:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met United States Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor and said he was confident that India-US ties will further strengthen during his tenure.

IMAGE: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Courtesy @narendramodi/X

Gor is on a six-day visit to India after the US Senate confirmed his appointment as the American Ambassador to India.

'Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,' Modi said in a post on X.

Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," he said after meeting the prime minister.

"We also discussed the importance of critical minerals," he said.

The US greatly values its relationship with India, Gor said, adding President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend.

India-US ties have hit a rough patch after Washington, DC imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

However, recent phone calls between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have raised hopes of a positive turn to the stressed relationship.

Trump loyalist confirmed as US envoy to India
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan efforts amid strained ties
US Envoy-To-Be To India Rolls The Dice!
India, UK natural partners: Modi after talks with Starmer
Hope release of hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
