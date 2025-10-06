US Envoy-To-Be To India Rolls The Dice!

IMAGE: Sergio Gor and Jeanine Pirro at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, night, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Politico

Guess who was spotted rolling the dice at the casino at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland?

Sergio Gor, President Donald John Trump's nominee to be the United States ambassador to India.

Accompanying Gor at the tables on Saturday night was his buddy Jeanine Pirro, currently the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

When Trump named Gor as his envoy to New Delhi, Pirro -- who has been a television host and lawyer in earlier avatars -- posted this on Instagram: 'Congrats to my dear friend, Sergio Gor, on his nomination by President Trump to be Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. He has earned the respect, the trust and the friendship of so many in the Trump Administration. I will miss him. I will especially miss beating him at cards.'

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Gor underlined that Trump has a 'deep friendship' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI had reported.

'If you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position, and for the US imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi,' Gor told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

'They have an incredible relationship,' Gor added.

Gor is expected to be in New Delhi in a few weeks and present his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, likely before his 39th birthday on November 30.

He will be the youngest US ambassador to India, and it will be interesting to watch how the mandarins at the ministry of external affairs engage with him.