Hezbollah drones target Israeli air base

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Hezbollah claimed a dawn attack on Israel's Ramat David Air Base, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Hezbollah, it fired a swarm of drones at radar sites and control rooms at the base on Tuesday, describing the move as retaliation for Israeli strikes.

Earlier, IRNA News Agency reported that Israel attacked the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah.

However, Al-Manar resumed broadcasting minutes after the reported strike. Israel also said that the head of Hezbollah's intelligence arm was killed in an overnight strike.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the strike in Beirut killed Hussein Makled, whom it described as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

The IDF said Makled was responsible for forming intelligence assessments regarding IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Israel intercepts UAVs from Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force also intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed from Lebanon.

Amid escalating hostilities in West Asia, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces carried out sustained operations targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Separately, Al Jazeera reported that Iran claimed to have launched a 'massive missile and drone' attack on a US air base in Bahrain.

Iran's IRGC said it struck the Sheikh Isa Air Base, targeting the main command building and fuel tanks.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran would continue to defend itself as long as US-Israeli actions persist.