US denies reports of supplying advanced missiles to Pakistan

The United States on Friday described reports that it will supply new advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan as "false".

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the US embassy in India clarified that a recent contract amendment on the programme only covers sustainment and spare parts and does not entail the delivery of new missiles.

The Department of War on September 30 released a "list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan", it said.

"The Administration would like to emphasise that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Pakistan," it said.

The embassy said the "sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities".

Reports from Pakistan this week said Islamabad is likely to receive the AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles from the US.