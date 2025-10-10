HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Not new weapons, but...: US on missile sales to Pak

Not new weapons, but...: US on missile sales to Pak

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 10:17 IST

x

The United States on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recently amended contract, clarifying that the modification relates only to sustainment and spare parts support and does not involve any delivery of new weapons.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photograph: White House

In a statement, the US embassy said the Department of War's September 30 announcement referred to "an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan."

The embassy stressed that "contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan," and added that the sustainment work "does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities.

 

The clarification follows media reports, including from Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, that interpreted the US Department of War's September 30 contract update as a new missile sale to Pakistan.

The official release had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, taking the total value to over USD 2.5 billion.

According to the original Department of War statement, the contract involves foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While the announcement listed Pakistan among the participating countries, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion relates to ongoing sustainment support, not to new missile deliveries.

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at that time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Reports of a new supply deal emerged weeks after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met with former US President Donald Trump in September.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'
'Pakistan Wants To Cover Up Its Defeat'
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
Pakistan Upgrading Nukes To Counter India: US
'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'
'Pakistan Has Gotten Into A Sweet Spot With The US'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
'Pakistan Does America's Dirty Work'
US Wants To Undermine India Militarily, Economically
US Wants To Undermine India Militarily, Economically

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 2

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

VIDEOS

Sania Mirza shares excitement ahead of Tennis Premier League Season 7 auctions1:04

Sania Mirza shares excitement ahead of Tennis Premier...

Jasmin Bhasin Slays in a Cool Look, Wins Hearts with Her Adorable Smile!0:38

Jasmin Bhasin Slays in a Cool Look, Wins Hearts with Her...

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War2:22

Trump Claims He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO