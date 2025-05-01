US, Arab world step in to defuse India-Pak tensions

United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

IMAGE: Pakistani nationals reach the Attari border as they have been directed to leave India after the Pahalgam terror attack, near Amritsar on Tuesday. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

According to the Foreign Office, US Charge d'Affaires Baker and Dar exchanged views on recent regional developments.

"The US Charge d'Affaires conveyed the US desire for de-escalation and that it will stay engaged with both countries on the evolving situation," the Foreign Office said.

It added that Dar reaffirmed 'Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests'.

The meeting comes as the United States stepped in diplomatically to defuse the tension, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio set to speak with the foreign ministers of both nations to encourage restraint and prevent further escalation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Washington is urging both sides to de-escalate.

"We are reaching out to both parties and, of course, telling them to not escalate the situation," Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"Secretary Rubio believes diplomacy must take the lead," Bruce said, noting that the Secretary has also encouraged other national leaders and foreign ministers 'to reach out to the countries on this issue'.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also expressed their deep concern over the escalation between India and Pakistan and called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, reiterated the nation's 'full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions' between India and Pakistan and addressing their outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

"Dialogue remains the optimal approach for addressing regional and international crises and disputes," the statement said, expressing Qatar's 'deep concern' over the escalation between India and Pakistan.

It called on the two countries to 'exercise maximum restraint, prevail the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels'.

Expressing concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the continued exchange of fire along the border areas, Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry, in a statement, said, "The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means."

It urged India and Pakistan to uphold the principles of good neighbourliness, and strive for stability and peace for the welfare of their people and region.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said it is following with 'great concern and interest' the tension between 'the friendly' India and Pakistan.

'The ministry affirms Kuwait's firm and unwavering position in supporting the diplomatic process and emphasising reason and dialogue in resolving all regional and international issues,' it said.

'The ministry also calls on all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid escalation, and adhere to the provisions and rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, with the aim of achieving constructive dialogue that achieves regional and international security and stability,' the statement said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.