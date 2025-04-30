HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak defence minister

Chances of conflict with India increasing: Pak defence minister

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 30, 2025 19:45 IST

x

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the chances of conflict with India were increasing with the passage of time despite efforts by different countries to defuse the tensions between the two neighbours.

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel check the passports of people leaving for Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, on April 28, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Asif made the remarks while talking to the media outside the parliament, where he was asked about the latest security situation.

"Chances (of conflict) are increasing with the passage of time; they are not decreasing. Though many countries have been trying to avert the situation," he said.

 

Asif also vowed to give a suitable response to India in case of any attack on Pakistan but refused to provide the details of the Pakistani response.

"If there is a violation by India, we will respond and the nature of our response will be determined by the Indian action," he said. "There should be no doubt about our response."

He expressed his desire that 'India will see sense' but added that there was no evidence on ground because there was no decrease in the escalation.

Replying to a question, he said may God help to avert the situation of conflict.

To another question, he said, "I do not want to speculate about the response by Pakistan but it will be bigger than Indian action."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain Islamabad
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk
India cautions Pak over LoC firing in DGMO-level talk
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 2

Rohit Turns 38! His Staggering IPL Records

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'1:10

Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of...

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate' families amid border tensions0:40

Pakistani woman urges PM Modi to not to 'separate'...

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit0:37

Raveena Tandon stuns in white suit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD