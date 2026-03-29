Urged Modi in 2010 to conserve Great Indian Bustard: Jairam Ramesh

Amidst celebrations of a Great Indian Bustard chick born in Gujarat after a decade, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights his 2010 letter to then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi, urging conservation efforts for the endangered bird.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav posted on X this picture sharing the news of the first captive-bred Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick of 2025, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, May 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Great Indian Bustard is a highly endangered species, with the grasslands of Kutch being a key habitat.

A Great Indian Bustard chick was recently born in Gujarat after a decade through a conservation effort.

Project GIB, envisioned in 2011, was launched in 2016 to conserve the Great Indian Bustard in its natural habitats.

The recent successful hatching involved transporting an incubated egg from Rajasthan to Gujarat.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday recalled that in June 2010, as the then environment minister, he had written to the then-Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, calling for conservation efforts to revive the Great Indian Bustard population in the grasslands of Kutch.

"As usual, all credit is being given to the PM for the initiative to protect the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat. It is being put out that he thought of this idea in 2011," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Just as a matter of historical interest, on June 9, 2010, the-then Union Minister of Environment and Forests had written to the-then CM of Gujarat calling for conservation efforts to revive the Great Indian Bustard population in the grasslands of Kutch. Professionals involved know this background," said Ramesh, who was the environment minister between May 2009 and July 2011.

Incidentally, in March 1961, India's greatest ornithologist Salim Ali had wanted the Great Indian Bustard to be declared as the national bird because it was facing extinction, he said.

But in December 1963, the Indian Board of Wildlife chaired by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar of Mysore chose the peacock for what it called compelling historical, mythological, religious and cultural reasons, he said.

"As proud as a peacock goes the saying. It has serious competition though from a non-biological being," the Congress leader added.

In his letter to Modi in 2010, Ramesh had said, "You are aware that the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is a highly endangered species, and the grasslands of Kutch in Gujarat are one of the last remaining pockets that hold promise for recovery of this species."

Ornithologists consider the conservation of the Indian Bustard as equally important as that of lions and tigers, he had said.

"I am writing to request you to immediately intervene and prevent the diversion of revenue gauchar land to agriculture, and to ensure that the district officials support the Naliya conservation initiatives. If we do not intervene, the possibility of the GIB going extinct in Gujarat is very real and high," Ramesh had said in his letter to Modi.

Ramesh's post on X comes a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that a Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick was born in Gujarat's Kutch after a decade through a novel conservation measure known as the jumpstart approach.

"Gujarat sees a GIB chick after a decade, through a novel conservation measure -- the jumpstart approach, coordinated by the Ministry, State Forest Departments of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and Wildlife Institute of India," the minister said in a post on X.

"Envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji in 2011 to conserve GIB in its natural habitats including Gujarat, Project GIB was launched in 2016," he said.

According to environment ministry officials, this is the first interstate jump-start initiative of the GIB in the country that was successfully executed in Gujarat.

It is important to mention that in Gujarat only three female GIBs are surviving in the grasslands of Kutch, leaving no possibility of having a fertile egg in the wild, they said.

It took an arduous 770-km road journey to transport an incubated egg to the desired nesting site in Kutch, which was undertaken without a break by creating a halt-free corridor from Rajasthan's Sam to Naliya in Gujarat.

The female completed the incubation of the fertile egg and successfully hatched the chick on March 26, with the field monitoring team observing the young chick being reared by its foster mother in its natural habitat.