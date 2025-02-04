Upset over interfaith marriage, parents keep woman chained for 2 months

The police have rescued a woman held captive by her parents, who kept her chained inside their house for two months in a remote village in Jalna district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police acted on Monday following directions of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court on a complaint by the woman's husband, the official said.

He said the woman, Shahnaz alias Sonal, was rescued from her parents' house in Alapur village in Bhokardan tehsil, where they had allegedly kept her chained for two months.

According to the police, the woman, who is in her 20s, had an interfaith marriage, and the couple had a three-year-old son.

Police said she went to visit her parents with the child two months ago.

Upset about the interfaith marriage, the parents refused to allow her to return to her husband and kept her chained in the house, where they lived in isolation.

The official said despite repeated attempts, the husband was unable to bring her back and was denied entry into the house, following which he moved the court.

He said a police team raided the house, rescued Shahnaz and her son, and handed them over to the husband through a government lawyer.

The official said a case has not been registered against the parents so far, and action will be taken if the woman lodges a complaint.