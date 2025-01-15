HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Father kills woman for refusing to marry as cops stand outside

Father kills woman for refusing to marry as cops stand outside

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
January 15, 2025 20:01 IST

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in Gwalior city by her father and her cousin for refusing to marry the man chosen by them even as police officials were present right outside the house, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Victoria/Pixabay.com

The accused allegedly pumped four bullets into the body of Tanu Gurjar, the victim, police said.

The incident took place in Gola ka Mandir area on Tuesday night, said City Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar.

 

"The victim was to get married on January 18, but she was not ready to marry the man chosen by her family," he said.

There were heated arguments between the woman and her parents on Tuesday night. Local police came to know about the tense situation, and two constables including a woman cop reached the spot to intervene, the official said.

As there was wedding atmosphere in the house, the police personnel chose to stay outside and keep an eye on the situation, he said.

While the relatives tried to pacify the woman and her parents, her father Mahesh Singh Gurjar (45) flew into rage. He and his nephew Rahul then allegedly shot Tanu with a country-made firearm and a pistol, the official said.

She suffered four bullet injuries.

While Rahul fled from the spot, Mahesh Singh remained there, brandishing the weapon. The police took him in custody while the woman was taken to hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Rahul too was arrested on Wednesday, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
