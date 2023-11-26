Upset by Vijayendra's elevation, K'taka BJP leaders to meet party leadership

Some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who are "disgruntled" following the appointment of BY Vijayendra as the president of the party's Karnataka unit and R Ashok as the leader of opposition in the assembly, are likely to visit New Delhi early next month to convey their feelings to the central leadership.

IMAGE: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa greets the crowd after taking charge, outside the party office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, November 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior leader V Somanna, who has been sulking following the appointments, said on Saturday that he will visit the national capital with MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Ramesh Jarkiholi, former MLA Arvind Limbavali and others.

All five leaders named have been critical of the saffron party's decision to appoint former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra as its state president and Ashoka as the leader of opposition.

"I received a message on Friday night. I will probably go to Delhi between December 7 and 10 along with Yatnal, Limbavali, Bellad, Jarkiholi and several others. We will meet the top party leaders and share our feelings with them," Somanna told reporters in Tumakuru.

He said the leaders have a vision, which will be conveyed to the top leadership.

"Only when a child cries does the mother feed it milk. The party must grow. No one should be taken for granted, no one should have a complete say," Somanna said.

Earlier in the day, Somanna visited the influential Siddaganga Math here and a video of him purportedly sharing his feelings in front of math pontiff Siddalinga Swami was aired on television news channels.

In the video, Somanna can be heard saying that accepting the party's decision that he should contest the Assembly polls from two seats was a mistake.

"What was I to do when I was asked to contest with just four days left? (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah was in my house for two-three hours and he badgered me. What should I have done, Swamiji?" he is heard asking the pontiff.

Somanna, a leader from the Lingayat community, has been sulking ever since he lost from two constituencies in the Assembly polls held in May. He was asked to shift from his Govindaraj Nagar seat to contest from Varuna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as also from Chamarajanagar.

There is speculation that he might quit the BJP and join the ruling Congress in the southern state.

Asked about Somanna's disgruntlement, Yediyurappa said he has not been able to reach out to his party colleague.

"I tried talking to him over the phone. He is not receiving my calls. We will try everything possible to keep him in the party," the former chief minister said.