Ex-CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra appointed as Karnataka BJP chief

With plans to regain its lost ground in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has by appointing BY Vijayendra as the party's state unit President sent out a clear message to the party cadres about handing over the baton to the next-gen.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa congratulates son BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa after he was appointed as the party president for Karnataka, in Bengaluru, November 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move was also seen as placating the Lingayat community, which is considered to be the core vote base of the party with some exceptions in the previous Assembly polls, and also to keep party strong man and octogenarian leader B S Yediyurappa in good humour.

Vijayendra, is currently Karnataka BJP's vice president.

Vijayendra, the younger son of Yediyurappa, who is considered to be his political heir apparent, will be replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending Assembly elections.

The appointment of the 47-year-old, who is the first time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, just ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls is significant, as the new President will have responsibility of galvanising the party after the drubbing in Assembly polls held in May.

"This appointment is in a way surprising, but also not... but as a party worker I'm happy that the appointment has been made and hope the party activities will gain momentum, with no artificial vacuum at the top," a senior BJP functionary said.

Names of Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and former BJP national general secretary CT Ravi were earlier doing the rounds for the post.

There was pressure from the party functionaries on the central leadership to appoint a new president along with Leader of Opposition in the assembly, for some time now, as there was a sense of unease within the party in the state, with vacuum at the helm, and "leaderless party" comments being hurled at by the Congress.

Vijayendra has a huge task at hand. Along with gearing up the party for the Lok Sabha polls, he will have to navigate the choppy waters of the state BJP.

Many seniors, especially the likes of Basangouda Patil Yatnal, are unlikely to be excited with this appointment, as he has been at loggerheads with B S Yediyurappa many a times.

Vijayendra will have to take everyone along, in making the BJP battle-ready as a formidable opposition to Congress in the state and will also have to work with its new alliance partner -- the Janata Dal-Secular.

"He has experience and skills to manage and take every one together, as he has seen his father for long, doing it. He will also have the backing of Yediyurappa and his camp, to back and support him in the effort. Though it will be slightly difficult initially, but not impossible, with strong national leadership behind him," another BJP leader said.

Another functionary said, "there will certainly be allegations of dynasty politics....what is also interesting is the BJP is once again falling back on Yediyurappa's legacy, through his son this time."

He also pointed to Home Minister Amit Shah choosing to accept a flower bouquet from Vijayendra first over Yediyurappa, as he arrived for a breakfast meeting at the former chief minister's residence ahead of the Assembly polls.

This gesture had assumed significance, as it was seen by some in the party that Yediyurappa's political heir apparent may be heading for a bigger role in the party in the days ahead.

There were earlier reports that Yediyurappa was upset as Vijayendra was not given any prominent position in the party and was not inducted into the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet by making him MLC, following his stepping down as CM in 2021.

While announcing that he will not contest 2018 assembly polls, Yediyurappa in the same breath had said that he will be vacating his Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where Vijayendra will be contesting, if the high command agrees.

Vijayendra assumed charge as the party vice president in July 2020. Before that he was appointed as BJP youth wing general secretary, soon after he was denied a party ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, ahead of the May 2018 assembly polls, at the last minute.

His stakes increased in the party, and in the Old Mysuru region, as he was credited by many to have played a key role for BJP's first ever victory in KR Pet and Sira assembly segments, during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Vijayendra's elder brother BY Raghavendra is BJP MP from Shivamogga.

Yediyurappa also has his share of controversies, as he had faced allegations of corruption and being "Super CM" because of alleged interference in administrative matters during his father's tenure as CM.