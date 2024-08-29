UP's social media policy: Rs 8 lakh for influencers, jail for 'objectionable' posts

The Uttar Pradesh government has drafted a new digital media policy that allows it to pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to an influencer to promote its schemes. It also authorises legal action if "anti-national, anti-social or derogatory" posts are put online.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move triggered sharp reaction from the opposition, which has accused the state's BJP government of trying to stifle freedom of expression.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said "self-promotion" using public money is a "new type of corruption" while the Congress UP chief called it "undemocratic" and "anti-Constitution".

The state government will pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to influencers and holders of these accounts after empanelling them on different social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube depending on their followers and subscribers.

The government will also take legal action against the social media operators, influencers, firm or agency concerned in case "objectionable content" is uploaded, it stated.

"In case of uploading objectionable content on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, there is a provision for legal action against the concerned agency/firm as per rules. Under no circumstances should the content be indecent, obscene and anti-national," stated the press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The policy will also help create jobs, the statement noted.

According to the digital media policy, digital mediums like X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will also be encouraged to display content, videos, tweets, posts, reels based on the schemes and achievements of the state government by listing the related agencies or firms and issuing advertisements.

"With the release of this policy, the residents of the state who are residing in different parts of the country and abroad will be ensured to get employment in large numbers," it said.

For listing, each of X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube has been divided into four categories based on subscribers and followers, it said.

"The category-wise maximum payout limit for payments to account holders or operators or influencers of X, Facebook, Instagram has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month respectively.

"The category wise maximum payout limit for videos, shorts, podcast payments on YouTube has been fixed at Rs 8 lakh, Rs 7 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh per month respectively," it added.

The opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress said the state government's move is aimed at stifling freedom of expression.

"'Hum baant rahe hain daane, gaao hamare gaane, jail tumhara ghar hai, agar hue begaane' -- This is the truth of the new social media policy of the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. This is a bribe given by the BJP for favouritism.

"The BJP is trying to create new age bards who will always lie at the feet of the government to cover up its misdeeds. The BJP is serving lies on a platter of corruption. Self-promotion using public tax money is a new type of corruption," Yadav posted on X in Hindi Wednesday night.

The SP, in a post on X accused the BJP government of bringing a provision to give lakhs of rupees of public money to those who falsely praise the government and to give jail or life imprisonment to those who raise public problems on social media.

"What else will the public expect from a scared government? The public will strongly oppose this BJP plan to curb freedom of expression," the SP said.

Congress UP unit president Ajay Rai said the UP Digital Media Policy 2024 is undemocratic, anti-constitution and freedom of expression is being stifled by this rule.

"How is it democratic that a flatterer should be rewarded and a questioner should be punished? This government, which has taken control of the electronic and print media with the power of money and authority, is conspiring to silence the digital media as well through this rule.

"The government is imposing this decision on the influencers in a fearful and tyrannical manner We strongly oppose this new rule brought by the government," Rai posted on X.

UP Congress' social media chairperson Pankhuri Pathak said through this policy, social media influencers and companies which publicise and promote the BJP government will get financial support from the state.

"Along with this, if social media influencers put forward any views that are not liked by the government or deemed objectionable by it, then they will be punished. That means, once again, an attempt is being made by the Uttar Pradesh government to stifle freedom of expression," Pathak alleged.

However, the BJP lauded the policy, saying it was an "innovative move" of the Yogi Adityanath government by creating employment and also checking rumour-spreading on social media, the opposition parties called it an attempt to curb freedom of expression on social media and misuse of public funds.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "The Yogi Adityanath government moves forward with innovations. It pays attention to the changes happening in society. Digital media policy will create new jobs."

Later Wednesday night, an official statement from the government said the policy is regarding empanelling of persons and firms and giving them advertisements for promoting schemes of state government.

"How can there be any provision of providing punishment or so in any such policy. Under the policy, Director (Information) has been authorised to take legal action under the relevant provisions of law against any anti national, or antisocial or derogatory posts," it said.

"It may range from anything from lodging FIR under relevant law, getting that post deleted or revoking the empanelment or discontinuing the advertisement," the statement added.