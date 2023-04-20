News
Rediff.com  » Business » Why govt plans to partner with influencers

By Pratigya Yadav
April 20, 2023 15:48 IST
The government is planning to collaborate with industry stakeholders, including influencer marketing companies, to prepare and promote guidelines to help them understand the rules better and improve compliance.

Influencer

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

During a discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms, Rohit Kumar Singh, consumer affairs secretary, suggested forming a self-regulatory organisation for influencer marketing companies and the development of a creator or influencer recognition programme in collaboration with the industry.

 

The department of consumer affairs emphasised the importance of education for influencers and creators regarding laws.

The industry representatives agreed on the importance of education for influencers and creators, as well as the role of influencer marketing in advertising, said the department.

“The government does not intend to stifle creativity and the industry, but wants to protect consumer interests,” the secretary said.

The department is also encouraging influencers, content creators, to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation.

Pratigya Yadav in New Delhi
