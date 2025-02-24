HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Uproar in Rajasthan assembly continues over 'Dadi' remark

Uproar in Rajasthan assembly continues over 'Dadi' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2025 14:18 IST

x

Rajasthan assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday over state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot's remark against former prime minister Indira Gandhi and suspension of six Congress MLAs.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Congress workers staged a massive protest outside the Rajasthan assembly against the suspension of six Congress MLAs from the assembly. Photograph: ANI on X

Amid slogan shouting by Congress members, the House witnessed three adjournments.

All six suspended MLAs, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, were present in the House when the House began with the Question Hour.

 

The speaker asked the suspended members to leave the House but they continued with the protest following which the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the Congress MLAs continued with the protest. The speaker again adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm and called marshals to evict the suspended MLAs from the House.

However, the suspended Congress MLAs refused to leave the House.

When the House reassembled at 1 pm, similar scenes were witnessed following which chairperson Phool Singh adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Congress MLAs have been holding a sit-in in the House since Friday evening over the minister's remark against Indira Gandhi.

During the Question Hour on Friday, Gehlot had pointed to the opposition and said, "In the 2023-24 budget also, like always, you named the scheme (on working women's hostels) after your 'Dadi' (grandmother) Indira Gandhi."

The remark triggered an uproar in the House, which led to three adjournments and suspension of six Congress MLAs. Those suspended are PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Ramkesh Meena, Amin Kagzi, Jakir Hussain, Hakam Ali and Sanjay Kumar.

Demanding an apology from the minister and revocation of the suspension, Congress MLAs began a sit-in in the assembly after the House was adjourned on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cong MLAs to spend another night in Rajasthan assembly
Cong MLAs to spend another night in Rajasthan assembly
'Indira Gandhi was the James Bond of power politics'
'Indira Gandhi was the James Bond of power politics'
What Modi learned from Indira Gandhi
What Modi learned from Indira Gandhi
Rahul listening, Kharge tells Cong brass: You're accountable
Rahul listening, Kharge tells Cong brass: You're accountable
Modi, Indira Gandhi and bad economics
Modi, Indira Gandhi and bad economics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Stunning Monasteries Of India

webstory image 2

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...

webstory image 3

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

VIDEOS

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters' performance 1:44

Fans express disappointment over Pakistani batters'...

Watch: EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy elephant safari4:55

Watch: EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy...

American woman weds Trichy man in Tamil tradition1:27

American woman weds Trichy man in Tamil tradition

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD