UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad fruit traders have decided to boycott Turkish apples and other imports in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan amid tensions with India.

IMAGE: Unopened boxes of Turkish apples sit at a fruit market shop in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, May 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader, has expressed strong opposition, stating that any country supporting Pakistan in acts against India will face a boycott. He added that fruit traders of Ghaziabad have ended all trade with Turkey and will never import anything from them in the future.

"We have boycotted all products from Turkey. Apart from apples, several other fruits were imported from Turkey. We took this step because Turkey supported Pakistan. Turkey used to do good business in India, but now we have ended all trade with them. We will never import anything from Turkey in the future," said Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Noor Mohammed, a fruit vendor, said that they would not engage in trade with any nation that benefits from Indian and then acts against its interests.

"Through the media, we learned that Turkey has supported Pakistan. Turkey's apple trade in India is worth around Rs 1,200- 1,400 crore, and there are 2-3 other fruits also imported. Since Turkey supported Pakistan, we have decided to sever all business ties with them. We don't want any country benefiting from trade with India and then using it against us. We are now boycotting all imported fruits from Turkey and will not engage in any business with them," stated Noor Mohammed, a fruit vendor.

India imports goods worth over Rs 1,200 crore from Turkey annually, including a significant share of fruits like apples.

Meanwhile, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch strongly condemned Turkey's growing military alliance with Pakistan and called for immediate economic sanctions, suspension of flights, and a nationwide boycott of tourism and Turkish goods, according to an official release by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

The manch said that despite being a NATO member and a purportedly secular republic, Turkey has aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to India's sovereignty. Over recent years, Turkey's strategic defence partnership with Pakistan has intensified alarmingly. It now supplies Pakistan's armed forces with significant military hardware, technical platforms, and training, the release further mentioned.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch denounced this alliance, stating it directly endangers India's national security.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch reiterated that the people of India should boycott nations aiding Pakistan in enhancing its offensive capabilities. Our trade, investment, and diplomacy must be guided by the principle of "Nation First."

SJM appealed to patriotic Indian citizens to boycott Turkish products, travel, and cultural exports as a symbol of solidarity with our soldiers and national interest. Let us choose self-reliance over strategic dependency on countries that empower our adversaries.

Sharing similar sentiments, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has appealed to Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination, citing Turkey's growing support for Pakistan on matters affecting India's national interests.

FWICE, the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests, as per the press release shared by FWICE.

Additionally, the General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, Ashoke Dubey, has called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists from working in India.