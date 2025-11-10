UP to make singing Vande Mataram compulsory in schools

Amid an ongoing controversy over the national song, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said singing Vande Mataram will be made compulsory in every school and educational institution of the state.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: @myogiadityanath_X/ANI Photo

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) event in Gorakhpur, he said this step would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards 'Bharat Mata' and the motherland.

"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

A political row over the national song erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that dropping key stanzas of the song in 1937 had 'sown the seeds of Partition' and such a 'divisive mindset' remained a challenge for the country, remarks seen as an attack on the Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party also accused the Congress of pandering to a 'communal agenda' under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership by adopting a truncated version of the song that year.

The Congress hit back sharply, alleging that Modi had 'insulted' the 1937 Congress Working Committee and Rabindranath Tagore, who had suggested adopting only the first two stanzas.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister's comments were 'shocking but not surprising', adding that the 'RSS had no role in the freedom movement'.

The Congress demanded an apology, calling it 'shameful' to accuse Tagore of divisiveness.

Penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, Vande Mataram was officially adopted as India's national song by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

Recalling the role of Vande Mataram in the freedom movement, Adityanath said, "It was this song that awakened the nation's consciousness. Every revolutionary, the youth, women, and children who fought for freedom did so with Vande Mataram on their lips."

He accused the Congress of 'appeasement politics', noting that it opposed the national song in the past, while hitting out at the Samajwadi Party.

"Those who tried to distort or oppose Vande Mataram weakened India's unity. When Mohammad Ali Jauhar (co-founder of All India Muslim League) opposed the song at the 1923 Congress session, it marked the beginning of division within the country," he said.

If the Congress had upheld the national song then, India might not have been divided, the chief minister claimed.

He also cited the 1937 Congress committee's recommendation to modify parts of the song for allegedly portraying 'Bharat Mata' as 'Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati'.

"This song is not religious; it is about reverence for our motherland. Every Indian must stand for the honour of Bharat Mata," he said.

Adityanath also accused the Samajwadi Party of continuing the 'legacy of opposing national unity', saying, "Some people refuse to attend Patel's birth anniversary but do not hesitate to honour (Mohammed Ali) Jinnah (All India Muslim League leader). Such double standards are dangerous for national integrity."

The chief minister warned against 'forces that divide society on caste, language, or regional lines'.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, had recently said that no Muslim can be compelled to sing Vande Mataram as some of its words are not in accordance with the teachings of their religion.

Taking a swipe at his remark, Adityanath said, 'those who insult India's great leaders and revolutionaries, in a way, strengthen the confidence of separatist forces that challenge the country's unity and nationalism.'

During the event here on Monday, where a collective singing of Vande Mataram was also done, Adityanath launched the 'Ekta Yatra' (Unity March) from Gorakhpur, calling for renewed respect for national heroes and symbols of unity.

On the occasion, he also paid tributes to Sardar Valabhbhai Patel, recalling the leader's emphasis on discipline, national unity and responsibility.

He also paid homage to Vande Mataram composer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

Adityanath said it was a matter of pride that the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India', with great enthusiasm through various programmes across states.

"Patel had said that freedom is not just about being independent, but also about serving the nation responsibly. He also reminded that no country can be enslaved if its youth remain aware and dedicated," he said in his address.

The 'Ekta Yatra' will be held in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, covering 10 kilometres in each constituency, Adityanath said.

"Along with Run for Unity events, the yatra will promote public awareness, self-reliance, and nationalism among citizens," he said, adding that it coincides with the 150th year of the national song.