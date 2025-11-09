HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 09, 2025 13:37 IST

x

Kerala's general education minister V Sivankutty on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the controversy surrounding the alleged singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 'Gana Geetham' by students during the inauguration ceremony of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service, as per the state education office.

IMAGE: Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness. The director of general education has been instructed to submit a report immediately.

 

The minister stated that using students to promote political or communal agendas during government events amounts to a violation of constitutional principles.

The inquiry will examine whether there were lapses in involving students in an official function and whether the platform was misused for political or ideological purposes.

"Protecting the secular national values of the country is the responsibility of the government, and we will ensure that," Sivankutty said. Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken, he added.

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the alleged singing of the RSS anthem after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Vijayan termed it a "condemnable" act, stating that an anthem of an organisation known for its "communal ideology" is a violation of constitutional principles. He further alleged that railways are being used in the present time as a tool to sneak communal ideology into official functions.

"The @GMSRailway making students sing the RSS anthem at the flag-off of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is highly condemnable. Including the anthem of an organisation known for its communal ideology and hate mongering in an official event is a blatant violation of constitutional principles. By sharing the video on its social media handles, the railway authorities have exposed how eminent national institutions are being subverted by Sangh Parivar politics. Once a proud symbol of India's secular nationalism, the Railways is now being used to sneak communal ideology into official functions. All secular and democratic forces must unite to resist this dangerous move," Kerala CM wrote on 'X'. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years
Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
Why Prakash Ambedkar Is Taking On The RSS
Why Prakash Ambedkar Is Taking On The RSS
Why This Ex-DGP Joined The RSS
Why This Ex-DGP Joined The RSS
Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?
Why Did 60 Maulanas Meet RSS Chief?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

Lantern party consumed Bihars happiness Manoj Tiwari condemns Tejashwis 65% reservation claim0:40

Lantern party consumed Bihars happiness Manoj Tiwari...

BSF organises drug-free themed marathon to commemorate its 60th Raising Day4:16

BSF organises drug-free themed marathon to commemorate...

Nikki Tamboli was seen outside a salon in Bandra, posing for a photo with fans1:29

Nikki Tamboli was seen outside a salon in Bandra, posing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO